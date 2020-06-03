We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
0 images
0 videos
Length 26m
Year 2010
Andiamo
2010|
Motor Yacht
Andiamo is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Symbol.
Design
Andiamo measures 26.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.00 feet and a beam of 6.00 feet.
Andiamo has a GRP hull.
Performance and Capabilities
Andiamo has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Andiamo accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.
Other Specifications
Andiamo flies the flag of the United States.