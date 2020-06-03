Read online now
Length 26m
Year 2010

Andiamo

2010

Motor Yacht

Andiamo is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Symbol.

Design

Andiamo measures 26.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.00 feet and a beam of 6.00 feet.

Andiamo has a GRP hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Andiamo has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Andiamo accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.

Other Specifications

Andiamo flies the flag of the United States.

Build Team

