Andiamo is a custom motor yacht launched in 1983 by Azimut Yachts and most recently refitted in 2008.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

Andiamo measures 37.20 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.20 feet and a beam of 7.30 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Andiamo has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Andiamo accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Andiamo flies the flag of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.