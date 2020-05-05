Andiamo is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Azimut Yachts, in Italy and most recently refitted in 2015.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

Andiamo measures 31.40 metres in length and has a beam of 7.35 feet.

Andiamo has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Carlo Galeazzi.

Andiamo also features naval architecture by Azimut Yachts.

Model

Andiamo is a semi-custom Azimut 105 model.

Other yachts based on this Azimut 105 semi-custom model include: Alma, Amanecer, Principessa, Tartaruga, Mauri, Qatar II.

Performance and Capabilities

Andiamo has a top speed of 27.50 knots and a cruising speed of 21.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 1,330 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Andiamo accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Andiamo has a hull NB of 105/34.