Luxury motor yacht Andrea was built in 2003 by American shipyard Delta Marine and was the first North American built composite megayacht to achieve Lloyd's Register classification. With a GRP hull and superstructure she features design by Delta Design Group and Kirschstein Designs. This twin screw superyacht measures 38.4 metres and can accommodate up to 10 guests.

Motor yacht Andrea is an expedition hull with brilliant design touches and outstanding use of space. In addition to the usual regulation stability standards, Andrea meets the "international severe wind and roll criterion", something few yachts can do.

Significant beam and ballast as well as engineering by the Delta Design Group allowed Andrea to successfully meet this rigorous standard. Her formal classification is Lloyd's Register Maltese Cross 100 A1 SSC G 6 Yacht LMC & MCA. This project marks a first for both Delta and Lloyd's Register.

Classic European styling and elegant details distinguish this design by Michael Kirschstein of Henley upon Thames, England. The salon and dining room are formal, fresh and bright, with large opening windows, and fine woodworking in light veneers. Spanish furnishings, hand-painted tiles, custom glasswork and art deco details embellish the interior.

Motor yacht Andrea has a full-beam master suite forward on the main deck and four guest staterooms below. A skylounge serves for casual gatherings and provides extra accommodation for visiting grandchildren. Consideration for the crew's ease and efficiency is another of Andrea's special features-the crew has a dining area adjacent the galley on the main deck with a large view window. Both the pilothouse and crew accommodations forward are spacious, and the Captain's handsome mahogany finished suite includes a photographic darkroom.

For relaxing and entertaining out of doors there are a wealth of choices on the three upper decks. Space allocation on the fly bridge is truly extraordinary. There is room for a crowd under the large aluminium bimini at a comfortable U-shaped upholstered seating area and table, or seating in several more settees around the helm. A built-in barbecue, service bar and dumbwaiter facilitate casual meals on the flybridge. Astern of this area, a group of geometric sun lounges can be configured in many ways-even so as to corral a toddling grandchild safely. It is a very welcoming space.

Aft of the skylounge on the boat deck there is a secluded seating alcove. The main deck features generous sun beds on the bow and seating for ten or more for on the aft deck for dining alfresco or just enjoying the cruise. Well designed water access from the transom, and an array of tenders and watercraft make swimming and coastal exploration an easy pleasure.

Though Andrea's classification mark's new territory for Delta, the delivery of another yacht built on Delta's proven expedition hull does not. Delta has built more than 800 vessels for the demanding water's of Alaska's Bering Sea, and Andrea is yet another in a series that combines luxury, safety and comfort with excellence, making her an ideal yacht for world-wide cruising.