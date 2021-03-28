Andrea is a custom motor yacht launched in 1981 by Tecnomarine.

Design

Andrea measures 27.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.80 feet and a beam of 6.50 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 58 tonnes.

Andrea has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Andrea has a fuel capacity of 12,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.

Accommodation

Andrea accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.