Andrea Cay
2002|
Motor Yacht
Andrea Cay is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by ABD Aluminum Yachts.
Design
Andrea Cay measures 36.58 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.44 metres and a beam of 8.23 metres.
Andrea Cay has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by A.G. McIlwain Ltd..
Andrea Cay also features naval architecture by A.G. McIlwain Ltd..
Performance and CapabilitiesShe is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Andrea Cay has a fuel capacity of 84,793 litres, and a water capacity of 11,356 litres.
She also has a range of 6,500 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Andrea Cay accommodates up to 10 guests .