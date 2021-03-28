Andrea Cay is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by ABD Aluminum Yachts.

Andrea Cay is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by ABD Aluminum Yachts.

Design

Andrea Cay measures 36.58 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.44 metres and a beam of 8.23 metres.

Andrea Cay has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by A.G. McIlwain Ltd..

Andrea Cay also features naval architecture by A.G. McIlwain Ltd..

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Andrea Cay has a fuel capacity of 84,793 litres, and a water capacity of 11,356 litres.

She also has a range of 6,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Andrea Cay accommodates up to 10 guests .