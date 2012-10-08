Andrea V is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Horizon Yachts.

Founded in 1987, Horizon Yachts is celebrating its 30th year in 2017 as one of the largest luxury yacht builders in the world as well as the number one builder in the Asia Pacific region.

Design

Andrea V measures 25.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.93 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Andrea V has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 19.00 knots.

Andrea V has a fuel capacity of 2,600 litres, and a water capacity of 418 litres.

Accommodation

Andrea V accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.