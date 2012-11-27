Andrea VI is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Horizon Yachts, in Taiwan.

Founded in 1987, Horizon Yachts is celebrating its 30th year in 2017 as one of the largest luxury yacht builders in the world as well as the number one builder in the Asia Pacific region.

Design

Andrea VI measures 33.50 metres in length.

Andrea VI has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Espinosa Yacht Design.

Andrea VI also features naval architecture by Donald L. Blount & Associates.

Accommodation

Andrea VI accommodates up to 1 guests .

Other Specifications

Andrea VI has a hull NB of 110-801.