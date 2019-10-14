Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 7 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 107m
Year 2015

Andromeda

2015

|

Motor Yacht

Andromeda is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Kleven in Hasundhornet, Norway.

Design

Andromeda measures 107.00 metres in length. She has a gross tonnage of 7,000 tonnes.

Andromeda has a steel hull.

Her exterior design is by Marin Teknikk.

Her interior design is by H2 Yacht Design.

Andromeda also features naval architecture by Marin Teknikk.

Performance and Capabilities

Andromeda has a top speed of 16.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Andromeda accommodates up to 30 guests .

Other Specifications

Andromeda has a hull NB of 366.

Andromeda flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

30
80 10 70

speed:

16Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

-

crew:

-

draft:

-
The Top 100

Rank

#42

2020 Forecasted rank: #47
View top 100
Other Kleven yacht
Related News