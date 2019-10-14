Length 107m
Year 2015
Andromeda
2015|
Motor Yacht
Andromeda is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Kleven in Hasundhornet, Norway.
Design
Andromeda measures 107.00 metres in length. She has a gross tonnage of 7,000 tonnes.
Andromeda has a steel hull.Her exterior design is by Marin Teknikk.
Her interior design is by H2 Yacht Design.
Andromeda also features naval architecture by Marin Teknikk.
Performance and Capabilities
Andromeda has a top speed of 16.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Andromeda accommodates up to 30 guests .
Other Specifications
Andromeda has a hull NB of 366.
Andromeda flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.