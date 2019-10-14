Andromeda is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Kleven in Hasundhornet, Norway.

Design

Andromeda measures 107.00 metres in length. She has a gross tonnage of 7,000 tonnes.

Andromeda has a steel hull.

Her exterior design is by Marin Teknikk.

Her interior design is by H2 Yacht Design.

Andromeda also features naval architecture by Marin Teknikk.

Performance and Capabilities

Andromeda has a top speed of 16.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Andromeda accommodates up to 30 guests .

Other Specifications

Andromeda has a hull NB of 366.

Andromeda flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.