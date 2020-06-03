Read online now
Length 35m
Year 1997

Andromeda is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1997 by Omega Marine Developers.

Design

Andromeda measures 35.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.10 metres and a beam of 6.70 metres.

Andromeda has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Nissan Design Group.

Her interior design is by Brindan Byrne Design.

Andromeda also features naval architecture by Omega Marine Developers.

Accommodation

Andromeda accommodates up to 10 guests in 2 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

2

beam:

6.7m

crew:

5

draft:

4.1m
