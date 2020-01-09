This legendary Perini Navi continues her worldwide travels. Elegantly styled, with graceful lines, Andromeda La Dea features sophisticated and spacious living areas.

The main deck interior includes a full width main salon with fireplace, dining salon and handsome bar. The spacious aft cockpit is perfect for alfresco dining or lounging. Her extended fly bridge features a large custom designed spa tub. State of the art worldwide communication, equipment, audio and video systems, including on board wireless computer internet and e-mail access are available.

Accommodations

Luxurious accommodation for 9 guests comprising of a full width master stateroom with study and 3 additional guest cabins of two double and one twin.