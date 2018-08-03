Read online now
Length 45.65m
Year 1969

Anemos

1969

|

Motor Yacht

Anemos is a custom motor yacht launched in 1969 by IHI Group.

Design

Anemos measures 45.65 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.60 metres and a beam of 7.60 metres.

Anemos has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design is by IHI Group.

Her interior design is by Jon Bannenberg.

Anemos also features naval architecture by IHI Group.

Performance and Capabilities

Anemos has a top speed of 13.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

-
80 10 70

speed:

13.5Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

7.6m

crew:

-

draft:

2.6m
