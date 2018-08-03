Anemos
1969|
Motor Yacht
Anemos is a custom motor yacht launched in 1969 by IHI Group.
Design
Anemos measures 45.65 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.60 metres and a beam of 7.60 metres.
Anemos has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.Her exterior design is by IHI Group.
Her interior design is by Jon Bannenberg.
Anemos also features naval architecture by IHI Group.
Performance and Capabilities
Anemos has a top speed of 13.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Anemos has a fuel capacity of 60,000 litres, and a water capacity of 40,000 litres.