Anemos is a custom motor yacht launched in 1969 by IHI Group.

Design

Anemos measures 45.65 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.60 metres and a beam of 7.60 metres.

Anemos has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design is by IHI Group.

Her interior design is by Jon Bannenberg.

Anemos also features naval architecture by IHI Group.

Performance and Capabilities

Anemos has a top speed of 13.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Anemos has a fuel capacity of 60,000 litres, and a water capacity of 40,000 litres.