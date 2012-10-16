Anemos is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1999 by Nautor's Swan.

Anemos is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1999 by Nautor's Swan.

Design

Anemos measures 34.34 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.54 metres and a beam of 7.42 metres.

Anemos has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by German Frers.

German Frers is an Argentinian company responsible for naval architecture and engineering, producing designs considered to be some of the most aesthetically pleasing currently on the water.

Her interior design is by Nautor's Swan.

Anemos also features naval architecture by German Frers.

Performance and Capabilities

Anemos has a top speed of 12 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Anemos has a fuel capacity of 6,500 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

Accommodation

Anemos accommodates up to 6 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Anemos has a hull NB of 112/001.