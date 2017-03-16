Angara is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Horizon Yachts.

Founded in 1987, Horizon Yachts is celebrating its 30th year in 2017 as one of the largest luxury yacht builders in the world as well as the number one builder in the Asia Pacific region.

Design

Angara measures 29.87 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.28 feet and a beam of 7.7 feet.

Angara has a GRP hull.

Her interior design is by Schnaase Interior Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Angara has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots.

Angara has a fuel capacity of 17,400 litres, and a water capacity of 2,200 litres.

Accommodation

Angara accommodates up to 13 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.