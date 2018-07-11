Angara is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Elegance Yachts.

Design

Angara measures 29.87 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.28 feet and a beam of 7.1 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 110 tonnes.

Performance and Capabilities

Angara has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots.

Angara has a fuel capacity of 17,412 litres, and a water capacity of 2,347 litres.

Accommodation

Angara accommodates up to 13 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.