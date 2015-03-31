Angel is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Sunseeker.

Angel is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Sunseeker.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Angel measures 28.02 feet in length and has a beam of 6.30 feet. She has a deck material of grp & teak.

Angel has a GRP hull.

Model

Angel is a semi-custom Sunseeker 90 model.

Other yachts based on this Sunseeker 90 semi-custom model include: In All Fairness, Leading Fearlessly, Honey Bear, Florestan, Impulse, Donizetti, Luna Rossa, Buzz.

Performance and Capabilities

Angel has a top speed of 28.00 knots. She is powered by 16v 4000 m71 diesel engines.

Angel has a fuel capacity of 8,500 litres, and a water capacity of 1,500 litres.

Accommodation

Angel accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.