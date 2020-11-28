Angel Heart is a custom motor yacht launched in 1993 by Mefasa in San Juan De Nieva, Spain and most recently refitted in 2005.

Angel Heart is a custom motor yacht launched in 1993 by Mefasa in San Juan De Nieva, Spain and most recently refitted in 2005.

Design

Angel Heart measures 35.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.80 metres and a beam of 7.40 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Angel Heart has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Don Shead Yacht Design.

Her interior design is by Javier Sitges.

Angel Heart also features naval architecture by Don Shead Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Angel Heart has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Angel Heart has a fuel capacity of 54,000 litres, and a water capacity of 10,700 litres.

She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Angel Heart accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Angel Heart flies the flag of Portugal.