Angel of Joy is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Cyrus Yachts.

Cyrus Yachts is a builder of semi-custom yachts in lenght varying between 30 and 42 meter. The company builds and markets a range of contemporary semi displacement yachts.

Design

Angel of Joy measures 33.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.40 metres and a beam of 7.10 metres.

Angel of Joy has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Rene van der Velden Yacht Design.

The René van der Velden Design team work from their Netherlands-based studio to design modern, timeless forms based on yachting tradition and history.

Angel of Joy also features naval architecture by Van Oossanen & Associates.

Performance and Capabilities

Angel of Joy has a top speed of 13 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Angel of Joy has a fuel capacity of 24,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,500 litres.

She also has a range of 3,339 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Angel of Joy accommodates up to 10 guests in 2 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Angel of Joy has a hull NB of 151.01.01.