Angel Wings is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Westport, in the United States.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Angel Wings measures 39.62 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.03 feet and a beam of 7.98 feet. She has a deck material of grp & teak.

Angel Wings has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Westport.

Angel Wings also features naval architecture by William Garden.

Model

Angel Wings is a semi-custom Westport 130 model.

Other yachts based on this Westport 130 semi-custom model include: Arms Reach, Shawaf, Sovereign, Horizon, Annica, My Colors, Arioso, Constellation, Beach Girl, Chasing Daylight, Yeratel G, Anicca, Azucar, JW, Serendipity, Kaleen, Antares, Desperado, Milk Money, Serengeti, Gene Machine, Amarula Sun, W, Plan A, Amitie, Three Sons.

Performance and Capabilities

Angel Wings has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by diesel engines

Angel Wings is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Westport, in the United States.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Angel Wings measures 39.62 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.03 feet and a beam of 7.98 feet. She has a deck material of grp & teak.

Angel Wings has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Westport.

Angel Wings also features naval architecture by William Garden.

Model

Angel Wings is a semi-custom Westport 130 model.

Other yachts based on this Westport 130 semi-custom model include: Arms Reach, Shawaf, Sovereign, Horizon, Annica, My Colors, Arioso, Constellation, Beach Girl, Chasing Daylight, Yeratel G, Anicca, Azucar, JW, Serendipity, Kaleen, Antares, Desperado, Milk Money, Serengeti, Gene Machine, Amarula Sun, W, Plan A, Amitie, Three Sons.

Performance and Capabilities

Angel Wings has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by diesel engines.

Angel Wings has a fuel capacity of 36,870 litres, and a water capacity of 6,738 litres.

Accommodation

Angel Wings accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Angel Wings is MCA compliant

Angel Wings is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the US.