Angelcharm is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Riva Yacht and most recently refitted in 2009.

Riva is an internationally recognised shipyard specialising in the construction of luxury craft between 10 and 35 metres in unmistakable style and quality. The company began by constructing wooden motorboats and today offers fibreglass creations incorporating the latest technology and classic Italian style.

Design

Angelcharm measures 24.00 feet in length and has a beam of 6.25 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Angelcharm has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Angelcharm has a top speed of 33.00 knots and a cruising speed of 28.00 knots.

Angelcharm has a fuel capacity of 7,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,600 litres.

Accommodation

Angelcharm accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Angelcharm flies the flag of the United Kingdom.