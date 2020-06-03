Angelique is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2007 by Kekova.

Design

Angelique measures 24 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.7 feet and a beam of 6.7 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 80 tonnes.

Performance and Capabilities

Angelique has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots.

Angelique has a fuel capacity of 5,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.

Accommodation

Angelique accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Angelique flies the flag of San Marino.