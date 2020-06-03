We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
0 images
0 videos
Length 24m
Year 2007
Angelique
2007|
Sail Yacht
Angelique is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2007 by Kekova.
Design
Angelique measures 24 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.7 feet and a beam of 6.7 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 80 tonnes.
Performance and Capabilities
Angelique has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots.
Angelique has a fuel capacity of 5,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.
Accommodation
Angelique accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Angelique flies the flag of San Marino.