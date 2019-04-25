Angelo II is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2003 by Tuzla Shipyard, in Turkey and most recently refitted in 2016.

Design

Angelo II measures 35.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.50 feet and a beam of 8.20 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Angelo II has a wood hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Angelo II has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Angelo II accommodates up to 14 guests in 7 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Angelo II flies the flag of Turkish.