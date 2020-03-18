Angels is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Lurssen Yachts, in Germany.

Lurssen has remained a family-run German shipyard since its inception in 1875 and is now in its fourth generation of private ownership. The company was founded by Friedrich Lurssen with a desire to create a leading shipyard in both quality and performance.

Design

Angels measures 60.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.5 metres and a beam of 11.43 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Angels has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Espen Oeino.

For over twenty years Espen Oeino International has been hard at work designing custom motor yachts for an international clientele from Japan in the East to Seattle in the West.

Her interior design is by Mark Berryman.

Angels also features naval architecture by Lurssen Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Angels has a top speed of 15.50 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

Angels has a fuel capacity of 160,000 litres, and a water capacity of 30,000 litres.

She also has a range of 7,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Angels accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 15 crew members.

Other Specifications

Angels is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 13657.

Angels is a Lloyd’s +100A1, SSC Yacht Mono, LMC G6, UMS class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.