Angel's One is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Benetti.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Angel's One measures 36.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.95 metres and a beam of 7.90 metres.

Angel's One has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Angel's One also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Angel's One has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Angel's One has a fuel capacity of 38,000 litres, and a water capacity of 7,500 litres.

She also has a range of 3,300 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Angel's One accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Angel's One is MCA compliant, her hull NB is BC 119.