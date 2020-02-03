Angel's Share is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2009 by Wally in Fano, Italy and most recently refitted in 2010.

Angel's Share is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2009 by Wally in Fano, Italy and most recently refitted in 2010.

World leader in yachting innovation, Wally combines the latest technology with contemporary design, constantly looking at ways of improving the on the water enjoyment with performance, comfort, and style. Blending form and function means that every technical solution is developed with consideration for the overall aesthetic beauty and contribute to the overall Wally appeal, regarded as the state of the art in yachting.

Design

Angel's Share measures 39.95 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.50 metres and a beam of 7.90 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 84 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Angel's Share has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Wally.

Angel's Share also features naval architecture by Soto Acebal .

Performance and Capabilities

Angel's Share has a top speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Angel's Share has a fuel capacity of 6,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Accommodation

Angel's Share accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Angel's Share is a RINA class yacht.