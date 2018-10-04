Angelus is a custom motor yacht launched in 2019 by Sunseeker.

Angelus is a custom motor yacht launched in 2019 by Sunseeker.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Angelus measures 40.23 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.70 metres and a beam of 8.10 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 341 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Angelus has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Sunseeker.

Performance and Capabilities

Angelus has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Angelus has a fuel capacity of 28,600 litres, and a water capacity of 5,200 litres.

She also has a range of 1,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Angelus accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Angelus is a RI class yacht.