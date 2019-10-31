Anita
2006|
Motor Yacht
Anita is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Arno Shipyard.
Design
Anita measures 34.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.81 metres and a beam of 7.35 metres.
Anita has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Andrea Bacigalupo.
Anita also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.
Performance and Capabilities
Anita has a top speed of 44 knots. She is powered by a three waterjets (kamewa 2 x 63sii + 1 x 50bii) propulsion system.
Anita has a fuel capacity of 16,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.
She also has a range of 600 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Anita accommodates up to 8 guests .
Other Specifications
Anita has a hull NB of 34/05.