Anita is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Arno Shipyard.

Design

Anita measures 34.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.81 metres and a beam of 7.35 metres.

Anita has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Anita also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Performance and Capabilities

Anita has a top speed of 44 knots. She is powered by a three waterjets (kamewa 2 x 63sii + 1 x 50bii) propulsion system.

Anita has a fuel capacity of 16,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

She also has a range of 600 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Anita accommodates up to 8 guests .

Other Specifications

Anita has a hull NB of 34/05.