Anjilis is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Trinity Yachts.

Trinity Yachts, a world leader in the realm of building full-custom superyachts, has been producing first-class vessels since its inception in 1995. Speed, seaworthiness and unique quality workmanship characterise the American shipyard’s builds.

Design

Anjilis measures 49.08 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.28 metres and a beam of 8.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 267 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Anjilis has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Trinity Yachts.

Her interior design is by Glade Johnson Design.

Anjilis also features naval architecture by Trinity Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Anjilis has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Anjilis has a fuel capacity of 53,438 litres, and a water capacity of 10,032 litres.

Accommodation

Anjilis accommodates up to 11 guests . She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Anjilis is MCA compliant, her hull NB is T038.

Anjilis is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of st vincent and the grenadines.