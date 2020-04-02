Ann G is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Azimut Yachts.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

Ann G measures 30.15 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.07 metres and a beam of 7.16 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 163 tonnes.

Ann G has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Ann G also features naval architecture by Azimut Yachts.

Model

Ann G is a semi-custom Azimut 98 Leonardo model.

The 98 Azimut Leonardo is something new, a fusion between the thrill of an open boat with the breeding and refinement of a mega luxury yacht. Strong, proud, challenging the status quo and braking the rules. The 98 is an attitude, a frame of mind. It is a special yacht for an independent soul. It is a yacht that is both spirited and sensual- Bold, and cutting-edge. The 98 Leonardo... in a word... "Avant-garde".

Other yachts based on this Azimut 98 Leonardo semi-custom model include: Abigaille, Abigaile, Melina B, Necklace, Crystal, Leonardo II, Papos M, Skazka, The Sultans Way 001, Azimut 98 Leonardo, Leonardo, Calamonte.

Performance and Capabilities

Ann G has a top speed of 32 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system

Ann G has a fuel capacity of 10,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.