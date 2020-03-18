Length 50m
Ann G
Ann G is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Heesen Yachts, in the Netherlands.
From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.
Design
Ann G measures 50.00 metres in length.
Ann G has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Clifford Denn.
Her interior design is by Reymond Langton Design.
Ann G also features naval architecture by Van Oossanen & Associates.
Accommodation
Ann G accommodates up to 1 guests .
Other Specifications
Ann G has a hull NB of 17350.