Ann G is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Heesen Yachts, in the Netherlands.

Design

Ann G measures 50.00 metres in length.

Ann G has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Clifford Denn.

Her interior design is by Reymond Langton Design.

Ann G also features naval architecture by Van Oossanen & Associates.

Accommodation

Ann G accommodates up to 1 guests .

Other Specifications

Ann G has a hull NB of 17350.