Anna is a custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by Feadship in Makkum, Netherlands.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Anna measures 110.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.25 feet and a beam of 18.5 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 4,693 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Anna has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Michael Leach Design.

Anna also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Anna has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

Anna has a fuel capacity of 442,000 litres, and a water capacity of 97,000 litres.

Accommodation

Anna accommodates up to 18 guests in 9 cabins. She also houses room for up to 30 crew members.

Other Specifications

Anna has a hull NB of 1007.

Anna is a LR class yacht.