Length 29.8m
Year 2005
Anna Alfa
2005|
Sail Yacht
Anna Alfa is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2005 by Liman in Nikolaev, Ukraine.
Design
Anna Alfa measures 29.80 metres in length and has a beam of 8.00 feet.
Anna Alfa has a steel hull.
Performance and Capabilities
Anna Alfa has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 8.00 knots.
Anna Alfa has a fuel capacity of 20,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,500 litres.
Accommodation
Anna Alfa accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.
Other Specifications
Anna Alfa flies the flag of British.