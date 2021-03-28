Anna Alfa is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2005 by Liman in Nikolaev, Ukraine.

Design

Anna Alfa measures 29.80 metres in length and has a beam of 8.00 feet.

Anna Alfa has a steel hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Anna Alfa has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 8.00 knots.

Anna Alfa has a fuel capacity of 20,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,500 litres.

Accommodation

Anna Alfa accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.

Other Specifications

Anna Alfa flies the flag of British.