Anna Christina
2000|
Sail Yacht
Anna Christina is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2000 by Jongert Yachts.
Design
Anna Christina measures 41.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.60 metres and a beam of 7.88 metres.
Anna Christina has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.
Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Tony Castro Design.
Tony Castro is a world-class international designer with a lifetime of experience fluent in English, French, Portuguese and Spanish based on the shores of the river Hamble in Southern England.
Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a single screw propulsion system
Performance and CapabilitiesShe is powered by a single screw propulsion system.
Anna Christina has a fuel capacity of 19,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.
Accommodation
Anna Christina accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Anna Christina has a hull NB of 401.