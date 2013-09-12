Anna Christina is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2000 by Jongert Yachts.

Anna Christina is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2000 by Jongert Yachts.

Design

Anna Christina measures 41.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.60 metres and a beam of 7.88 metres.

Anna Christina has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Tony Castro Design.

Tony Castro is a world-class international designer with a lifetime of experience fluent in English, French, Portuguese and Spanish based on the shores of the river Hamble in Southern England.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Anna Christina has a fuel capacity of 19,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.

Accommodation

Anna Christina accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Anna Christina has a hull NB of 401.