The 67 metre yacht Anna was custom built in 2007 by Feadship, featuring a distinctive superstructure design and sleek profile which merges classic yachting style with modern design elements. Last refitted in 2009, Anna features an updated Michael Leach Design with De Voogt Naval Architecture.

Superyacht Anna accommodates 12 guests with a wide beam of 13.10m (43’0”) providing large internal volumes, filled with on board amenities to create an ideal life on the water. The neo-classical interior, which runs through the spacious volumes of Anna, was also styled by the Michael Leach Design Studio.

Capable of reaching speeds of up 17 knots through dual Caterpillar 3516B engines boasting 2000kw each, Anna is not only powerful but comfortable, with myriad areas to enjoy life on board across the exterior.