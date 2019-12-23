Anna-J is a custom motor yacht launched in 1995 by Oceanco in Dreumel, Netherlands.

Anna-J is a custom motor yacht launched in 1995 by Oceanco in Dreumel, Netherlands.

Ever since its foundation in 1990, Oceanco has been working towards achieving a reputation as one of the world’s finest shipyards, a feat it can now claim to have reached.

Design

Anna-J measures 45.55 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.76 metres and a beam of 8.92 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 457 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Anna-J has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by The A Group.

Her interior design is by Struik & Hamerslag.

Anna-J also features naval architecture by Oceanco.

Performance and Capabilities

Anna-J has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Anna-J has a fuel capacity of 50,000 litres, and a water capacity of 12,700 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Anna-J accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 11 crew members.

Other Specifications

Anna-J is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.