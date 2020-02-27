Anna J is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Palmer Johnson Yachts and most recently refitted in 2010.

Palmer Johnson has emerged from modest beginnings in 1918 as a builder of wooden fishing boats to become a world leader in the construction of luxury high-performance superyachts.

Design

Anna J measures 36.60 feet in length and has a beam of 7.30 feet.

Anna J has an aluminium hull.

Her exterior design is by Nuvolari & Lenard.

It is not necessary to live, it is necessary to sail; This is the firm belief of Italian design company Nuvolari & Lenard. No stranger to high-profile yacht design, the studio has stamped its distinctive style on a number of the ocean’s biggest and brightest.

Model

Anna J is a semi-custom PJ 120 model.

The PJ 120 Sports Yacht semi-custom series presents a line of 37 metre motor yachts designed to be at the helm of eye-catching innovation and powerful performance. The range features interior design by Nuvolari & Lenard while each owner's personality and specific requirements can be incorporated into the design. The PJ 120 series combines the attractive style of an open yacht while producing the space and usability of a flybridge yacht.

Other yachts based on this PJ 120 semi-custom model include: Izumi, Stanley, DB9, Birgitta, Hush, Natalia, Vitamin, BW.

Performance and Capabilities

Anna J has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 26.00 knots.

Anna J has a fuel capacity of 25,738 litres, and a water capacity of 3,217 litres.

Accommodation

Anna J accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.