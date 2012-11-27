Annabel II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Horizon Yachts, in Taiwan.

Founded in 1987, Horizon Yachts is celebrating its 30th year in 2017 as one of the largest luxury yacht builders in the world as well as the number one builder in the Asia Pacific region.

Design

Annabel II measures 29.6 feet in length and has a beam of 21.6 feet.

Annabel II has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Horizon Yachts.

Annabel II also features naval architecture by Horizon Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Annabel II has a top speed of 20.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Annabel II accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.