Annaeva is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Benetti.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Annaeva measures 56.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.20 metres and a beam of 10.40 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 909 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Annaeva has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Natucci.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

Annaeva also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Annaeva has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Annaeva is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Benetti.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Annaeva measures 56.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.20 metres and a beam of 10.40 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 909 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Annaeva has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Natucci.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

Annaeva also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Annaeva has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Annaeva has a fuel capacity of 120,000 litres, and a water capacity of 20,000 litres.

She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Annaeva accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 14 crew members.

Other Specifications

Annaeva is MCA compliant, her hull NB is FB 234.