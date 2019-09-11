Read online now
Length 42.75m
Year 2006

AnnaMia

2006

|

Motor Yacht

AnnaMia is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Baglietto , in Italy.

Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership

Design

AnnaMia measures 42.75 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.00 feet and a beam of 8.90 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 419 tonnes.

AnnaMia has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

AnnaMia also features naval architecture by Baglietto .

Performance and Capabilities

AnnaMia has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Performance and Capabilities

AnnaMia has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

AnnaMia has a fuel capacity of 85,000 litres, and a water capacity of 25,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

AnnaMia accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

AnnaMia has a hull NB of 10190.

AnnaMia flies the flag of Luxembourg.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
80 10 70

speed:

16Kn

cabins:

5

beam:

8.9m

crew:

8

draft:

3m
