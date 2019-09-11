AnnaMia
2006|
Motor Yacht
AnnaMia is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Baglietto , in Italy.
Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership
Design
AnnaMia measures 42.75 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.00 feet and a beam of 8.90 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 419 tonnes.
AnnaMia has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.
AnnaMia also features naval architecture by Baglietto .
Performance and Capabilities
AnnaMia has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
AnnaMia is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Baglietto , in Italy.
Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership
Design
AnnaMia measures 42.75 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.00 feet and a beam of 8.90 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 419 tonnes.
AnnaMia has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.
AnnaMia also features naval architecture by Baglietto .
Performance and Capabilities
AnnaMia has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
AnnaMia has a fuel capacity of 85,000 litres, and a water capacity of 25,000 litres.
She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
AnnaMia accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.
Other Specifications
AnnaMia has a hull NB of 10190.
AnnaMia flies the flag of Luxembourg.