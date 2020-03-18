Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 8 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 28.04m
Year 2007

Anndrianna

2007

|

Motor Yacht

Anndrianna is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Rayburn Custom Yachts and most recently refitted in 2017.

Design

Anndrianna measures 28.04 metres in length and has a beam of 7.01 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 170 tonnes.

Anndrianna has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Ed Hagemann.

Her interior design is by Jonathan Quinn Barnett.

Anndrianna also features naval architecture by Rayburn Custom Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Anndrianna has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Anndrianna accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Anndrianna flies the flag of the USA.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

6
80 10 70

speed:

24Kn

cabins:

3

beam:

7.01m

crew:

4

draft:

-
Related News
Featured Events