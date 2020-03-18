Anndrianna is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Rayburn Custom Yachts and most recently refitted in 2017.

Design

Anndrianna measures 28.04 metres in length and has a beam of 7.01 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 170 tonnes.

Anndrianna has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Ed Hagemann.

Her interior design is by Jonathan Quinn Barnett.

Anndrianna also features naval architecture by Rayburn Custom Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Anndrianna has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Anndrianna accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Anndrianna flies the flag of the USA.