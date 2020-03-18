Length 28.04m
Year 2007
Anndrianna
2007|
Motor Yacht
Anndrianna is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Rayburn Custom Yachts and most recently refitted in 2017.
Design
Anndrianna measures 28.04 metres in length and has a beam of 7.01 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 170 tonnes.
Anndrianna has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Ed Hagemann.
Her interior design is by Jonathan Quinn Barnett.
Anndrianna also features naval architecture by Rayburn Custom Yachts.
Performance and Capabilities
Anndrianna has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Anndrianna accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Anndrianna flies the flag of the USA.