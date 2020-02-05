Anne B is a custom motor yacht launched in 1979 by Burger Boat Company.

Founded in 1863, Burger is one of the oldest and most respected custom yacht builders in America and has delivered yachts which can be seen in ports around the world.

Design

Anne B measures 26.21 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.83 feet and a beam of 6.10 feet.

Accommodation

Anne B accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.