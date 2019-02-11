Anne Marie is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Burger Boat Company.

Anne Marie is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Burger Boat Company.

Founded in 1863, Burger is one of the oldest and most respected custom yacht builders in America and has delivered yachts which can be seen in ports around the world.

Design

Anne Marie measures 32.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.50 metres and a beam of 7.00 metres.

Anne Marie has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Burger Boat Company.

Performance and Capabilities

Anne Marie has a top speed of 22 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Anne Marie has a fuel capacity of 34,068 litres, and a water capacity of 5,300 litres.

Accommodation

Anne Marie accommodates up to 7 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Anne Marie has a hull NB of 495.