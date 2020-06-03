Anne O
1994|
Motor Yacht
Anne O is a custom motor yacht launched in 1994 by Hatteras Yachts.
Design
Anne O measures 34.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 metres and a beam of 7.30 metres.
Anne O has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Hatteras Yachts.
Anne O also features naval architecture by Jack Hargrave.
Performance and Capabilities
Anne O has a top speed of 24 knots. She is powered by a tripple screw propulsion system.
Anne O has a fuel capacity of 24,602 litres, and a water capacity of 3,739 litres.
Accommodation
Anne O accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.