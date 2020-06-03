Anne O is a custom motor yacht launched in 1994 by Hatteras Yachts.

Anne O is a custom motor yacht launched in 1994 by Hatteras Yachts.

Design

Anne O measures 34.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 metres and a beam of 7.30 metres.

Anne O has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Hatteras Yachts.

Anne O also features naval architecture by Jack Hargrave.

Performance and Capabilities

Anne O has a top speed of 24 knots. She is powered by a tripple screw propulsion system.

Anne O has a fuel capacity of 24,602 litres, and a water capacity of 3,739 litres.

Accommodation

Anne O accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.