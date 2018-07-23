Length 25.6m
Year 2004
Anne Viking
2004|
Motor Yacht
Anne Viking is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Princess Yachts.
Design
Anne Viking measures 25.60 metres in length and has a beam of 6.10 feet.
Performance and Capabilities
Anne Viking has a top speed of 34.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Anne Viking contains 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Anne Viking flies the flag of British.