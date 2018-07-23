Read online now
Length 25.6m
Year 2004

Anne Viking

2004

|

Motor Yacht

Anne Viking is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Princess Yachts.

Since the launch of the first 31-footer in 1965, Princess Yachts have been quietly rewriting the rules of luxury cruising. From our legendary Flybridge range and thrilling V-Class sports yachts, to our long-range Motor Yachts and ground-breaking M-Class superyachts. All are unmistakeably Princess.

Design

Anne Viking measures 25.60 metres in length and has a beam of 6.10 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Anne Viking has a top speed of 34.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Anne Viking contains 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Anne Viking flies the flag of British.

Build Team

