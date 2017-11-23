Annica is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Westport, in the United States.

Annica is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Westport, in the United States.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Annica measures 39.62 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.83 feet and a beam of 7.92 feet.

Annica also features naval architecture by Gregory Marshall .

Model

Annica is a semi-custom Westport 130 model.

Other yachts based on this Westport 130 semi-custom model include: Arms Reach, Shawaf, Sovereign, Horizon, My Colors, Arioso, Constellation, Beach Girl, Chasing Daylight, Yeratel G, Anicca, Azucar, JW, Serendipity, Angel Wings, Kaleen, Antares, Desperado, Milk Money, Serengeti, Gene Machine, Amarula Sun, W, Plan A, Amitie, Three Sons.

Performance and Capabilities

Annica has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. She is powered by diesel engines.

Annica has a water capacity of 6,132 litres.

She also has a range of 2,300 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Annica accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.