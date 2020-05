Annka I is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2009 by Garcia and most recently refitted in 2012.

Design

Annka I measures 24.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.70 feet and a beam of 5.90 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 43 tonnes.

Annka I has an aluminium hull.

Accommodation

Her exterior design is by Berret Racoupeau Yacht Design.

Annka I accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.

Other Specifications

Annka I flies the flag of France.