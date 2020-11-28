We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 26.1m
Year 2002
Antalex II
Motor Yacht
Antalex II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Falcon Yachts .
Design
Antalex II measures 26.10 feet in length and has a beam of 6.40 feet.
Antalex II has a GRP hull.
Performance and Capabilities
Antalex II has a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Antalex II accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Antalex II flies the flag of British.