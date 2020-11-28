Antalex II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Falcon Yachts .

Design

Antalex II measures 26.10 feet in length and has a beam of 6.40 feet.

Antalex II has a GRP hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Antalex II has a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Antalex II accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Antalex II flies the flag of British.