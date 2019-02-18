Antalis is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Baglietto in La Spezia, Italy.

Antalis is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Baglietto in La Spezia, Italy.

Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership

Design

Antalis measures 47.85 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.80 metres and a beam of 9.60 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 530 tonnes.

Antalis has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Studio Arnaboldi.

Her interior design is by Della Role Design.

Antalis also features naval architecture by Baglietto and Studio Ing. A. Arnaboldi .

Performance and Capabilities

Antalis has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Antalis has a fuel capacity of 132,000 litres, and a water capacity of 20,000 litres.

She also has a range of 6,000 nautical miles.

Other Specifications

Antalis is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 10193.

Antalis is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.