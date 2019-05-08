Antara is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1991 by Perini Navi, in Italy and most recently refitted in 2016.

Credited with a combination of technical brilliance and first class design, Perini Navi has always been in a class of its own. In 1982, unable to find a yacht suited to his personal concepts and ideas, Fabio Perini designed and built the first prototype of what would prove to be the most successful series of large sailing yachts in the world.

Design

Antara measures 46.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 7.00 metres and a beam of 9.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 302 tonnes.

Antara has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her interior design is by Perini Navi.

Antara also features naval architecture by Perini Navi.

Performance and Capabilities

Antara has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Antara has a fuel capacity of 41,100 litres, and a water capacity of 10,100 litres.

She also has a range of 4,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Antara accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Antara has a hull NB of C.8911.

Antara flies the flag of Isle of Man.