Antarah
2011|
Motor Yacht
Antarah is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Maiora - Fipa Group in Viareggio, Italy.
The Maiora brand hides one of the most important companies in the yachting world.
Design
Antarah measures 27.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.70 feet and a beam of 6.30 feet.
Antarah has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Maiora - Fipa Group.
Model
Antarah is a semi-custom Maiora 27 model.
Other yachts based on this Maiora 27 semi-custom model include: Sefira, Nicka, Cudu, Michela.
Performance and Capabilities
Antarah has a top speed of 29.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots. She is powered by 3606 diesel caterpillar engines.
Antarah has a fuel capacity of 10,800 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.
Accommodation
Antarah accommodates up to 8 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.