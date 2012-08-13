Antarah is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Maiora - Fipa Group in Viareggio, Italy.

The Maiora brand hides one of the most important companies in the yachting world.

Design

Antarah measures 27.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.70 feet and a beam of 6.30 feet.

Antarah has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Maiora - Fipa Group.

Model

Antarah is a semi-custom Maiora 27 model.

Other yachts based on this Maiora 27 semi-custom model include: Sefira, Nicka, Cudu, Michela.

Performance and Capabilities

Antarah has a top speed of 29.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots. She is powered by 3606 diesel caterpillar engines

Antarah is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Maiora - Fipa Group in Viareggio, Italy.

The Maiora brand hides one of the most important companies in the yachting world.

Design

Antarah measures 27.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.70 feet and a beam of 6.30 feet.

Antarah has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Maiora - Fipa Group.

Model

Antarah is a semi-custom Maiora 27 model.

Other yachts based on this Maiora 27 semi-custom model include: Sefira, Nicka, Cudu, Michela.

Performance and Capabilities

Antarah has a top speed of 29.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots. She is powered by 3606 diesel caterpillar engines.

Antarah has a fuel capacity of 10,800 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Accommodation

Antarah accommodates up to 8 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.